L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Story ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.298
|Nuñez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|d-Tapia ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|e-Daza ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|f-Hilliard ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Hampson cf-ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Valaika 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.183
|Wolters c-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Lambert p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|a-Hernández ph-rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.248
|Gyorko 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|g-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Taylor cf-ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Lux 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Turner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|1-Negrón pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Beaty 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Colorado
|210
|100
|010_5
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|700
|40x_12
|13
|0
a-singled for Pederson in the 4th. b-struck out for McGee in the 7th. c-walked for Maeda in the 7th. d-struck out for Arenado in the 8th. e-grounded out for Blackmon in the 8th. f-homered for Desmond in the 8th. g-flied out for Seager in the 8th. h-doubled for Diehl in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 7th.
E_Lambert (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alonso (7), Bellinger (33), Taylor (28), Muncy (21). HR_Arenado (41), off Kershaw; Blackmon (30), off Kershaw; Hampson (5), off Kershaw; Hilliard (5), off Floro; Seager (17), off Lambert; Pollock (15), off Howard. RBIs_Arenado (118), Blackmon (81), Wolters (40), Hampson (23), Hilliard (8), Taylor (51), Seager (80), Smith (36), Hernández 2 (62), Muncy 3 (92), Pollock 3 (46), Lux (7). SB_Hampson (12), Bellinger (14), Taylor (8), Lux (2). SF_Taylor. S_Kershaw 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Murphy 2, Nuñez); Los Angeles 5 (Kershaw, Lux, Muncy, Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Los Angeles 8 for 18.
Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Blackmon, Murphy, Bellinger.
DP_Colorado 1 (Murphy, Story, Lambert); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Bellinger; Maeda, Seager, Bellinger).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 3-7
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|82
|7.25
|Howard
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|7.20
|Parsons
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|6.48
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.17
|Davis
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|19
|8.65
|Diehl
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|14.73
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 15-5
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|99
|3.15
|Maeda
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.15
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Ferguson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.02
Inherited runners-scored_Howard 2-2, Parsons 1-0, Diehl 2-2. HBP_Lambert 2 (Pederson,Taylor), Parsons (Smith). WP_Howard, Parsons.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:39. A_53,704 (56,000).
