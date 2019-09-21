Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

September 21, 2019 2:02 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Story ss 2 0 1 0 2 1 .298
Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Arenado 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .316
d-Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Blackmon rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .318
e-Daza ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Desmond lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251
f-Hilliard ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .239
Hampson cf-ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .246
Valaika 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .183
Wolters c-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Lambert p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .321
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diehl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
h-Alonso ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
a-Hernández ph-rf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .243
Muncy 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .248
Gyorko 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Pollock lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .267
Bellinger 1b-cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .305
Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269
g-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Taylor cf-ss 2 2 1 1 1 1 .262
Lux 2b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .286
Smith c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .104
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
c-Turner ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .291
1-Negrón pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Beaty 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Colorado 210 100 010_5 10 1
Los Angeles 010 700 40x_12 13 0

a-singled for Pederson in the 4th. b-struck out for McGee in the 7th. c-walked for Maeda in the 7th. d-struck out for Arenado in the 8th. e-grounded out for Blackmon in the 8th. f-homered for Desmond in the 8th. g-flied out for Seager in the 8th. h-doubled for Diehl in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 7th.

E_Lambert (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alonso (7), Bellinger (33), Taylor (28), Muncy (21). HR_Arenado (41), off Kershaw; Blackmon (30), off Kershaw; Hampson (5), off Kershaw; Hilliard (5), off Floro; Seager (17), off Lambert; Pollock (15), off Howard. RBIs_Arenado (118), Blackmon (81), Wolters (40), Hampson (23), Hilliard (8), Taylor (51), Seager (80), Smith (36), Hernández 2 (62), Muncy 3 (92), Pollock 3 (46), Lux (7). SB_Hampson (12), Bellinger (14), Taylor (8), Lux (2). SF_Taylor. S_Kershaw 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Murphy 2, Nuñez); Los Angeles 5 (Kershaw, Lux, Muncy, Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Los Angeles 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Blackmon, Murphy, Bellinger.

DP_Colorado 1 (Murphy, Story, Lambert); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Bellinger; Maeda, Seager, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert, L, 3-7 3 6 5 5 1 3 82 7.25
Howard 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 22 7.20
Parsons 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 6.48
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.17
Davis 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 19 8.65
Diehl 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 14.73
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 15-5 6 8 4 4 1 5 99 3.15
Maeda 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.15
Floro 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.86
Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.02

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 2-2, Parsons 1-0, Diehl 2-2. HBP_Lambert 2 (Pederson,Taylor), Parsons (Smith). WP_Howard, Parsons.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:39. A_53,704 (56,000).

