Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

September 21, 2019 2:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Story ss 2 0 1 0 Pederson rf 1 0 0 0
Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 a-Hernández ph-rf 3 2 2 2
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 1 2 3
Arenado 3b 3 1 2 1 Gyorko 3b 0 0 0 0
d-Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Pollock lf 5 1 2 3
Blackmon rf 3 1 1 1 Bellinger 1b-cf 4 1 1 0
e-Daza ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 1
Desmond lf 3 0 0 0 g-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0
f-Hilliard ph-rf 1 1 1 1 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0
Hampson cf-ss 4 2 2 1 Taylor cf-ss 2 2 1 1
Valaika 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 2 2 1
Wolters c-2b 4 0 1 1 Smith c 3 1 1 1
Lambert p 2 0 1 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 c-Turner ph 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 1-Negrón pr 0 1 0 0
b-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 0 0 0 0
Diehl p 0 0 0 0
h-Alonso ph 1 0 1 0
Colorado 210 100 010 5
Los Angeles 010 700 40x 12

E_Lambert (1). DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alonso (7), Bellinger (33), Taylor (28), Muncy (21). HR_Arenado (41), Blackmon (30), Hampson (5), Hilliard (5), Seager (17), Pollock (15). SB_Hampson (12), Bellinger (14), Taylor (8), Lux (2). SF_Taylor (5). S_Kershaw 2 (14).

Colorado
Lambert, L, 3-7 3 6 5 5 1 3
Howard 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Parsons 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0
Davis 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Diehl 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Kershaw, W, 15-5 6 8 4 4 1 5
Maeda 1 0 0 0 1 1
Floro 1 1 1 1 0 1
Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Lambert 2 (Pederson,Taylor), Parsons (Smith). WP_Howard, Parsons.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:39. A_53,704 (56,000).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson