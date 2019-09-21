L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Story ss 2 0 1 0 Pederson rf 1 0 0 0 Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 a-Hernández ph-rf 3 2 2 2 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 1 2 3 Arenado 3b 3 1 2 1 Gyorko 3b 0 0 0 0 d-Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Pollock lf 5 1 2 3 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 1 Bellinger 1b-cf 4 1 1 0 e-Daza ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 Desmond lf 3 0 0 0 g-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 f-Hilliard ph-rf 1 1 1 1 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 Hampson cf-ss 4 2 2 1 Taylor cf-ss 2 2 1 1 Valaika 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 2 2 1 Wolters c-2b 4 0 1 1 Smith c 3 1 1 1 Lambert p 2 0 1 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 c-Turner ph 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 1-Negrón pr 0 1 0 0 b-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 0 0 0 0 Diehl p 0 0 0 0 h-Alonso ph 1 0 1 0

Colorado 210 100 010 — 5 Los Angeles 010 700 40x — 12

E_Lambert (1). DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Alonso (7), Bellinger (33), Taylor (28), Muncy (21). HR_Arenado (41), Blackmon (30), Hampson (5), Hilliard (5), Seager (17), Pollock (15). SB_Hampson (12), Bellinger (14), Taylor (8), Lux (2). SF_Taylor (5). S_Kershaw 2 (14).

Colorado Lambert, L, 3-7 3 6 5 5 1 3 Howard 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 Parsons 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 Davis 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Diehl 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Kershaw, W, 15-5 6 8 4 4 1 5 Maeda 1 0 0 0 1 1 Floro 1 1 1 1 0 1 Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Lambert 2 (Pederson,Taylor), Parsons (Smith). WP_Howard, Parsons.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:39. A_53,704 (56,000).

