L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

September 3, 2019 12:26 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 12 9 0 10
Story ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .298
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Desmond p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Blackmon rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .320
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .311
c-Valaika ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .132
Murphy 1b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .285
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nuñez c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .167
Wolters c-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Daza cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Lambert p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Alonso ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McMahon 2b-3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .262
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 16 17 16 6 6
Pederson rf 3 3 3 5 0 0 .242
Hernández rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Seager ss 5 2 2 4 0 0 .268
Negrón ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Pollock lf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Bellinger 1b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .311
Gyorko 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Taylor cf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .270
Beaty 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .293
Smith c 4 1 0 0 1 3 .282
Lux 2b 5 3 2 0 0 0 .400
Buehler p 1 2 1 0 1 0 .094
b-Freese ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .303
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Colorado 202 020 012_9 12 1
Los Angeles 243 104 20x_16 17 0

a-doubled for Almonte in the 5th. b-walked for Buehler in the 5th. c-struck out for Arenado in the 7th.

E_McMahon (15). LOB_Colorado 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Blackmon 3 (40), Murphy 3 (33), Alonso (5), Pederson (13), Pollock (13), Lux (1), Negrón (1). HR_Story (30), off Buehler; Arenado (36), off Buehler; McMahon (20), off Maeda; Desmond (16), off Maeda; Pederson (30), off Lambert; Pederson (30), off Almonte; Taylor (11), off Almonte; Beaty (8), off Tinoco; Seager (13), off Howard; Bellinger (44), off McGee; Taylor (11), off McGee. RBIs_Story (76), Murphy 2 (72), Arenado 2 (107), Blackmon (75), Nuñez (3), McMahon (74), Desmond (59), Pederson 5 (64), Beaty 3 (42), Seager 4 (65), Pollock (36), Taylor 2 (47), Bellinger (103). SB_Beaty (4), Pollock (4). SF_Blackmon. S_Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Hampson 2, Murphy); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Taylor, Pollock). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Los Angeles 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Hilliard, Nuñez, Seager. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Murphy).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert, L, 2-6 1 2-3 8 6 6 2 2 56 7.19
Almonte 2 1-3 3 4 4 1 2 48 5.86
Pazos 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 21 0.00
Tinoco 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 15 4.60
Howard 1 1 2 0 0 1 23 6.17
McGee 1 2 2 2 0 1 24 4.38
Desmond 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 12-3 5 8 6 6 0 5 89 3.28
Maeda, S, 1-1 4 4 3 3 0 5 58 4.18

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-0, Tinoco 3-0, Howard 1-1. IBB_off Lambert (Bellinger), off Pazos (Bellinger). HBP_Lambert (Beaty), Buehler (Hilliard). WP_Almonte.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_4:06. A_45,910 (56,000).

