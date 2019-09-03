L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|0
|10
|
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Desmond p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|c-Valaika ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.132
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nuñez c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Wolters c-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Alonso ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McMahon 2b-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|16
|17
|16
|6
|6
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.242
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.268
|Negrón ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Pollock lf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Bellinger 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.311
|Gyorko 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Beaty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|Lux 2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Buehler p
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.094
|b-Freese ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Colorado
|202
|020
|012_9
|12
|1
|Los Angeles
|243
|104
|20x_16
|17
|0
a-doubled for Almonte in the 5th. b-walked for Buehler in the 5th. c-struck out for Arenado in the 7th.
E_McMahon (15). LOB_Colorado 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Blackmon 3 (40), Murphy 3 (33), Alonso (5), Pederson (13), Pollock (13), Lux (1), Negrón (1). HR_Story (30), off Buehler; Arenado (36), off Buehler; McMahon (20), off Maeda; Desmond (16), off Maeda; Pederson (30), off Lambert; Pederson (30), off Almonte; Taylor (11), off Almonte; Beaty (8), off Tinoco; Seager (13), off Howard; Bellinger (44), off McGee; Taylor (11), off McGee. RBIs_Story (76), Murphy 2 (72), Arenado 2 (107), Blackmon (75), Nuñez (3), McMahon (74), Desmond (59), Pederson 5 (64), Beaty 3 (42), Seager 4 (65), Pollock (36), Taylor 2 (47), Bellinger (103). SB_Beaty (4), Pollock (4). SF_Blackmon. S_Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Hampson 2, Murphy); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Taylor, Pollock). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Los Angeles 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Hilliard, Nuñez, Seager. GIDP_Smith.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 2-6
|1
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|56
|7.19
|Almonte
|2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|48
|5.86
|Pazos
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|0.00
|Tinoco
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4.60
|Howard
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.17
|McGee
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|4.38
|Desmond
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 12-3
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|0
|5
|89
|3.28
|Maeda, S, 1-1
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|58
|4.18
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-0, Tinoco 3-0, Howard 1-1. IBB_off Lambert (Bellinger), off Pazos (Bellinger). HBP_Lambert (Beaty), Buehler (Hilliard). WP_Almonte.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_4:06. A_45,910 (56,000).
