Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

September 15, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 29 2 3 2
Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 McNeil 3b 3 0 0 0
Gyorko ph-3b 1 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 5 1 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
Taylor 3b-lf 4 0 1 1 Ramos c 4 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Canó 2b 2 1 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 2 1 J.Davis lf-pr 2 1 1 0
Smith c 4 0 0 0 Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Hernández lf-rf 4 1 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0
Báez p 0 0 0 0 Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 1 2
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0
Ríos ph 1 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0
Maeda p 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 100 011 3
New York 020 000 000 2

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 4. 2B_Lux (3), Pederson (16), Taylor (27), Hernández (18). 3B_Nimmo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 5 2 2 2 2 1
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kolarek H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maeda S,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Wheeler 7 6 1 1 0 9
Wilson BS,3-4 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Lugo L,6-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_May (J.Davis). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ben May.

Advertisement

T_3:12. A_31,521 (41,922).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed