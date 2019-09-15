L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|13
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|b-Gyorko ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.185
|Muncy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Taylor 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|3
|5
|
|McNeil 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Canó 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|2-J.Davis lf-pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|1-Haggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|011_3
|9
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|000_2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Báez in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 8th. c-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. d-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.
1-ran for J.Davis in the 7th. 2-ran for Canó in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 4. 2B_Lux (3), Pederson (16), Taylor (27), Hernández (18). 3B_Nimmo (1). RBIs_Seager (75), Taylor (50), Gyorko (2), Nimmo 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Bellinger, Beaty, Smith); New York 2 (Wheeler, Rosario). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 16; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Conforto.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Buehler).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|71
|3.15
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.17
|May
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.40
|Jansen, W, 5-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.65
|Kolarek, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.87
|Maeda, S, 2-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.02
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|9
|97
|4.09
|Wilson, BS, 3-4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|19
|2.52
|Lugo, L, 6-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-0. IBB_off Wilson (Bellinger). HBP_May (J.Davis). WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ben May.
T_3:12. A_31,521 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.