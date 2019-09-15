L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 2 13 Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247 b-Gyorko ph-3b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .185 Muncy 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .249 Taylor 3b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .304 Seager ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .263 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275 Hernández lf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 3 2 3 5 McNeil 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .318 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Canó 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .265 2-J.Davis lf-pr 2 1 1 0 0 0 .306 1-Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .208 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210

Los Angeles 000 100 011_3 9 0 New York 020 000 000_2 3 0

a-struck out for Báez in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 8th. c-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. d-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.

1-ran for J.Davis in the 7th. 2-ran for Canó in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 4. 2B_Lux (3), Pederson (16), Taylor (27), Hernández (18). 3B_Nimmo (1). RBIs_Seager (75), Taylor (50), Gyorko (2), Nimmo 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Bellinger, Beaty, Smith); New York 2 (Wheeler, Rosario). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 16; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Buehler).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 5 2 2 2 2 1 71 3.15 Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.17 May 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.40 Jansen, W, 5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.65 Kolarek, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.87 Maeda, S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.02

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 7 6 1 1 0 9 97 4.09 Wilson, BS, 3-4 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 19 2.52 Lugo, L, 6-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.82

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-0. IBB_off Wilson (Bellinger). HBP_May (J.Davis). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ben May.

T_3:12. A_31,521 (41,922).

