L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

September 15, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 2 13
Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247
b-Gyorko ph-3b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .185
Muncy 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .249
Taylor 3b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .304
Seager ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .263
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Lux 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Hernández lf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 2 3 5
McNeil 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .318
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Canó 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .265
2-J.Davis lf-pr 2 1 1 0 0 0 .306
1-Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Nimmo cf-lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .208
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Los Angeles 000 100 011_3 9 0
New York 020 000 000_2 3 0

a-struck out for Báez in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 8th. c-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. d-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.

1-ran for J.Davis in the 7th. 2-ran for Canó in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 4. 2B_Lux (3), Pederson (16), Taylor (27), Hernández (18). 3B_Nimmo (1). RBIs_Seager (75), Taylor (50), Gyorko (2), Nimmo 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Bellinger, Beaty, Smith); New York 2 (Wheeler, Rosario). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 16; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Buehler).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 5 2 2 2 2 1 71 3.15
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.17
May 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.40
Jansen, W, 5-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.65
Kolarek, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.87
Maeda, S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.02
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 7 6 1 1 0 9 97 4.09
Wilson, BS, 3-4 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 19 2.52
Lugo, L, 6-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.82

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 2-0. IBB_off Wilson (Bellinger). HBP_May (J.Davis). WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Ben May.

T_3:12. A_31,521 (41,922).

