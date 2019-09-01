L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3

Los Angeles Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 4 9 4 Totals 38 3 8 3 Pollock cf 5 0 2 0 Dyson cf 5 0 0 0 Freese 1b 2 1 1 1 Locastro rf 5 1 1 0 Beaty ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Marte 2b 5 1 1 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 1b 3 0 1 2 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Pederson ph 1 1 1 1 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Bellinger rf 5 1 2 1 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Hernández lf-2b 5 0 0 0 Rojas lf 4 0 1 1 Taylor ss-lf 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 2 0 Gyorko 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 0 0 Martin c 4 1 2 1 Young p 1 0 0 0 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0 Negrón ph 1 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Seager ph-ss 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 101 000 001 01 — 4 Arizona 000 300 000 00 — 3

DP_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Arizona 4. 2B_Pollock (12), Taylor (24), Ahmed (30). HR_Freese (10), Martin (5), Bellinger (43), Pederson (28).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Stripling 3 2 0 0 0 2 May 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 2 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2 J.Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sadler W,4-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Báez S,1-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Arizona Young 4 1-3 5 2 2 0 5 Crichton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 López H,21 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 McFarland H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Andriese H,2 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Chafin BS,0-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 Ginkel 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clarke L,4-5 2 2 1 1 0 1

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Young.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:56. A_34,439 (48,519).

