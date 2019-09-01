Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3

September 1, 2019 8:18 pm
 
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 4 9 4 Totals 38 3 8 3
Pollock cf 5 0 2 0 Dyson cf 5 0 0 0
Freese 1b 2 1 1 1 Locastro rf 5 1 1 0
Beaty ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Marte 2b 5 1 1 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 1b 3 0 1 2
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 Andriese p 0 0 0 0
Pederson ph 1 1 1 1 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Báez p 0 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0
Bellinger rf 5 1 2 1 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Hernández lf-2b 5 0 0 0 Rojas lf 4 0 1 1
Taylor ss-lf 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 2 0
Gyorko 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 0 0
Martin c 4 1 2 1 Young p 1 0 0 0
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0
Negrón ph 1 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 1 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0
Seager ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 101 000 001 01 4
Arizona 000 300 000 00 3

DP_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Arizona 4. 2B_Pollock (12), Taylor (24), Ahmed (30). HR_Freese (10), Martin (5), Bellinger (43), Pederson (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 3 2 0 0 0 2
May 1-3 4 3 3 0 1
Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 2
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 2
J.Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sadler W,4-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Báez S,1-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Young 4 1-3 5 2 2 0 5
Crichton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
López H,21 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese H,2 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Chafin BS,0-3 0 1 1 1 0 0
Ginkel 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke L,4-5 2 2 1 1 0 1

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Young.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:56. A_34,439 (48,519).

