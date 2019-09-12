L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|2
|2
|8
|
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Beaty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Pollock dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Ru.Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|5
|10
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.275
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Núñez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Hays cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Severino c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.258
|b-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Los Angeles
|010
|003
|000_4
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|010
|000_2
|2
|1
a-struck out for Hays in the 9th. b-flied out for Severino in the 9th.
E_Ruiz (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Beaty (19), Pollock (14). HR_Severino (13), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Lux (2), Bellinger (107), Hays (1), Severino (44). SB_Bellinger (12), Lux (1), Ru.Martin (1), Hernández (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Hernández, Bellinger, Beaty, Pederson); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Villar). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Seager, Pederson, Ruiz. LIDP_Ruiz. GIDP_Bellinger.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Beaty, Bellinger, Beaty); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar, Mancini).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|2.68
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.93
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.39
|Gonsolin, W, 3-2
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|41
|2.83
|Maeda, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.04
|Báez, H, 23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.22
|Urías, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.44
|Jansen, S, 29-36
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.72
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 6-14
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|6
|103
|4.99
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.91
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.24
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.79
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 3-0, Bleier 2-0. HBP_Hill 2 (Mancini,Núñez), Bleier (Beaty). WP_Gonsolin. PB_Severino (9).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:09. A_12,746 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.