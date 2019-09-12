L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 6 2 2 8 Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Beaty 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Pollock dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .261 Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .305 Seager ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Lux 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .241 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Ru.Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 2 2 5 10 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .275 Mancini 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .276 Santander lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .276 Núñez dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Hays cf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .250 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Severino c 1 1 1 1 2 0 .258 b-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235

Los Angeles 010 003 000_4 6 0 Baltimore 100 010 000_2 2 1

a-struck out for Hays in the 9th. b-flied out for Severino in the 9th.

E_Ruiz (7). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Beaty (19), Pollock (14). HR_Severino (13), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Lux (2), Bellinger (107), Hays (1), Severino (44). SB_Bellinger (12), Lux (1), Ru.Martin (1), Hernández (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Hernández, Bellinger, Beaty, Pederson); Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Villar). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Seager, Pederson, Ruiz. LIDP_Ruiz. GIDP_Bellinger.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Beaty, Bellinger, Beaty); Baltimore 1 (Mancini, Villar, Mancini).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 2-3 0 1 1 2 2 27 2.68 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.93 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.39 Gonsolin, W, 3-2 3 2 1 1 0 4 41 2.83 Maeda, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.04 Báez, H, 23 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.22 Urías, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.44 Jansen, S, 29-36 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.72

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 6-14 5 2-3 6 4 2 2 6 103 4.99 Bleier 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.91 Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.24 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.79

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 3-0, Bleier 2-0. HBP_Hill 2 (Mancini,Núñez), Bleier (Beaty). WP_Gonsolin. PB_Severino (9).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:09. A_12,746 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.