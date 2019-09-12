Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

September 12, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 6 2 Totals 28 2 2 2
Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Beaty 3b 3 0 1 0 Villar ss 4 0 0 0
Pollock dh 3 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 0 0
Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 Santander lf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 1 0 0 Núñez dh 2 0 0 0
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 Hays cf 2 0 0 1
Lux 2b 4 0 1 1 Williams ph 1 0 0 0
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0
Ru.Martin c 4 0 1 0 Severino c 1 1 1 1
Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0
Los Angeles 010 003 000 4
Baltimore 100 010 000 2

E_Ruiz (7). DP_Los Angeles 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Beaty (19), Pollock (14). HR_Severino (13). SB_Bellinger (12), Lux (1), Ru.Martin (1), Hernández (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Hill 2-3 0 1 1 2 2
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gonsolin W,3-2 3 2 1 1 0 4
Maeda H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Báez H,23 1 0 0 0 1 1
Urías H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen S,29-36 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Bundy L,6-14 5 2-3 6 4 2 2 6
Bleier 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Hill 2 (Mancini,Núñez), Bleier (Beaty). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:09. A_12,746 (45,971).

