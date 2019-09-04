Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

September 4, 2019 1:36 am
 
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 29 5 6 5
Story ss 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b 4 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 Turner 3b 4 1 1 1
Murphy 1b 4 1 1 1 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0
Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 1 0 0 Beaty 1b 3 1 1 0
Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Martin c 2 1 1 3
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Urías p 0 0 0 0
Alonso ph 1 0 1 0 Negrón ph 1 0 0 0
Daza pr 0 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 4 0 0 1 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0
González p 2 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 1 0
Tapia cf 2 0 0 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0
Freese ph 1 1 1 1
Sadler p 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Colorado 010 100 001 3
Los Angeles 000 000 41x 5

DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Hampson (8), Alonso (6). HR_Murphy (13), Arenado (37), Martin (6), Freese (11), Turner (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
González 6 1-3 3 2 2 3 3
Shaw L,2-2 BS,0-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Estévez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Davis 1 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Urías 3 2 1 1 0 3
Garcia 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 2 1 0 0 0 2
Ferguson W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sadler H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,28-35 1 1 1 1 1 0

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:14. A_52,231 (56,000).

