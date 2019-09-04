L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Beaty 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Negrón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freese ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|010
|100
|001
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|41x
|—
|5
DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Hampson (8), Alonso (6). HR_Murphy (13), Arenado (37), Martin (6), Freese (11), Turner (27).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Shaw L,2-2 BS,0-5
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Estévez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ferguson W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sadler H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen S,28-35
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:14. A_52,231 (56,000).
