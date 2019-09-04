Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

September 4, 2019 1:36 am
 
1 min read
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 2 10
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .298
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .312
Murphy 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
McMahon 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .260
Hampson cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Alonso ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288
1-Daza pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Wolters c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .272
González p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tapia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 6 5 3 4
Lux 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .293
Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .309
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Beaty 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Martin c 2 1 1 3 1 1 .218
Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Negrón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Gyorko ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
c-Freese ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .308
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colorado 010 100 001_3 8 0
Los Angeles 000 000 41x_5 6 0

a-flied out for Urías in the 3rd. b-singled for Floro in the 6th. c-homered for Ferguson in the 7th. d-doubled for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Hampson (8), Alonso (6). HR_Murphy (13), off Urías; Arenado (37), off Garcia; Martin (6), off Shaw; Freese (11), off Shaw; Turner (27), off Davis. RBIs_Murphy (73), Arenado (108), Wolters (36), Martin 3 (19), Freese (29), Turner (66).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Wolters 2, Murphy, Tapia); Los Angeles 1 (Turner). RISP_Colorado 0 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Wolters, Seager. GIDP_Blackmon, Seager.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Murphy); Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Seager, Beaty).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
González 6 1-3 3 2 2 3 3 101 7.29
Shaw, L, 2-2, BS, 0-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 5.54
Estévez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.16
Davis 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 7.02
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías 3 2 1 1 0 3 44 2.55
Garcia 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.63
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Floro 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.60
Ferguson, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.82
Sadler, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.21
Jansen, S, 28-35 1 1 1 1 1 0 24 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-2, Kolarek 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:14. A_52,231 (56,000).

