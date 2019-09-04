L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|10
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|1-Daza pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|3
|4
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Beaty 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Martin c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.218
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Negrón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Freese ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|010
|100
|001_3
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|41x_5
|6
|0
a-flied out for Urías in the 3rd. b-singled for Floro in the 6th. c-homered for Ferguson in the 7th. d-doubled for Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Hampson (8), Alonso (6). HR_Murphy (13), off Urías; Arenado (37), off Garcia; Martin (6), off Shaw; Freese (11), off Shaw; Turner (27), off Davis. RBIs_Murphy (73), Arenado (108), Wolters (36), Martin 3 (19), Freese (29), Turner (66).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Wolters 2, Murphy, Tapia); Los Angeles 1 (Turner). RISP_Colorado 0 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Wolters, Seager. GIDP_Blackmon, Seager.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Murphy); Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Seager, Beaty).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|101
|7.29
|Shaw, L, 2-2, BS, 0-5
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|5.54
|Estévez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.16
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|7.02
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|44
|2.55
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.63
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Floro
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.60
|Ferguson, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.82
|Sadler, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.21
|Jansen, S, 28-35
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-2, Kolarek 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:14. A_52,231 (56,000).
