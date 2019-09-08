L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|
|Solano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Crawford ph-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Slater 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.259
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Dubon ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Rodríguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Hernández ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.261
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Beaty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Martin c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wil.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|230
|00x_5
|5
|0
a-flied out for Solano in the 3rd. b-lined out for Slater in the 3rd. c-struck out for Sadler in the 7th. d-singled for Pederson in the 7th. e-flied out for Peralta in the 8th.
E_Dubon (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Beaty (18). HR_Beaty (9), off Rodríguez; Seager (14), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Beaty 2 (45), Seager 3 (69). SB_Davis (1). S_Maeda 2.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Pillar, Rodríguez); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez L,5-9
|4
|2-3
|3
|5
|2
|3
|4
|75
|5.09
|Selman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.06
|Barraclough
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|6.75
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|B.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|2.48
|Maeda W,9-8
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|49
|4.07
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.01
|Y.Garcia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.49
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Selman 1-0. WP_Urías.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:46. A_52,310 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.