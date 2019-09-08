Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

September 8, 2019 7:06 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 1 11
Solano 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .330
Crawford ph-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257
Slater 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .259
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Yastrzemski lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Dubon ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Selman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 5 5 3 7
Pederson rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .247
Hernández ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Seager ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .261
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Bellinger 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .306
Beaty 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .286
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .150
Martin c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wil.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 4 1
Los Angeles 000 230 00x_5 5 0

a-flied out for Solano in the 3rd. b-lined out for Slater in the 3rd. c-struck out for Sadler in the 7th. d-singled for Pederson in the 7th. e-flied out for Peralta in the 8th.

E_Dubon (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Beaty (18). HR_Beaty (9), off Rodríguez; Seager (14), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Beaty 2 (45), Seager 3 (69). SB_Davis (1). S_Maeda 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Pillar, Rodríguez); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez L,5-9 4 2-3 3 5 2 3 4 75 5.09
Selman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 5.06
Barraclough 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 6.75
Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías 2 3 0 0 0 4 43 2.48
Maeda W,9-8 4 1 0 0 0 6 49 4.07
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.01
Y.Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.49
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Selman 1-0. WP_Urías.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:46. A_52,310 (56,000).

