L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 1 11 Solano 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .330 Crawford ph-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257 Slater 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .259 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Yastrzemski lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Dubon ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .172 Selman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 5 5 3 7 Pederson rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .247 Hernández ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Seager ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .261 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Bellinger 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .306 Beaty 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .286 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .150 Martin c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wil.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco 000 000 000_0 4 1 Los Angeles 000 230 00x_5 5 0

a-flied out for Solano in the 3rd. b-lined out for Slater in the 3rd. c-struck out for Sadler in the 7th. d-singled for Pederson in the 7th. e-flied out for Peralta in the 8th.

E_Dubon (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Beaty (18). HR_Beaty (9), off Rodríguez; Seager (14), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Beaty 2 (45), Seager 3 (69). SB_Davis (1). S_Maeda 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Pillar, Rodríguez); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez L,5-9 4 2-3 3 5 2 3 4 75 5.09 Selman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 5.06 Barraclough 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 6.75 Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías 2 3 0 0 0 4 43 2.48 Maeda W,9-8 4 1 0 0 0 6 49 4.07 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.01 Y.Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.49 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Selman 1-0. WP_Urías.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:46. A_52,310 (56,000).

