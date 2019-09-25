L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 5 8 Pederson rf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .244 Muncy 1b 3 2 1 4 1 1 .249 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290 Bellinger cf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Seager ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Smith c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238 Hill p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Gonsolin p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .308 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 J.Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 2 4 12 Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .239 Martini lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Mejias-Brean ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Torrens c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 L.Urías 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .220 Bolanos p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 c-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270

Los Angeles 100 400 001_6 7 1 San Diego 000 030 000_3 5 0

a-lined out for Reyes in the 5th. b-struck out for Kolarek in the 6th. c-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. d-lined out for Báez in the 9th. e-flied out for Baez in the 9th.

E_Lux (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Hill (1), Seager (42), Torrens (1). 3B_Margot (3). HR_Muncy (34), off Reyes; Pederson (33), off Baez. RBIs_Pollock (47), Muncy 4 (96), Pederson (69), L.Urías (21), Margot (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Lux 2, Muncy); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Hosmer, L.Urías). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Torrens. GIDP_Seager.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Mejias-Brean, Hosmer).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 2 0 0 0 2 5 35 2.59 Gonsolin, W, 4-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 3.00 Floro 2-3 5 3 3 0 0 16 4.40 Kolarek, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.79 Maeda, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.09 J.Urías, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.55 Báez, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.15 Jansen, S, 31-39 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.84

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bolanos, L, 0-2 3 2-3 3 4 4 5 4 79 6.62 Reyes 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 8.37 Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.65 Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.71 Baez 2 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.33

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Reyes 3-3. HBP_Bolanos (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:58. A_29,708 (42,445).

