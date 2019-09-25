L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|5
|8
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.244
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.249
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Hill p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Gonsolin p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|J.Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|2
|4
|12
|
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Mejias-Brean ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|L.Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|Bolanos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|c-France ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Los Angeles
|100
|400
|001_6
|7
|1
|San Diego
|000
|030
|000_3
|5
|0
a-lined out for Reyes in the 5th. b-struck out for Kolarek in the 6th. c-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. d-lined out for Báez in the 9th. e-flied out for Baez in the 9th.
E_Lux (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Hill (1), Seager (42), Torrens (1). 3B_Margot (3). HR_Muncy (34), off Reyes; Pederson (33), off Baez. RBIs_Pollock (47), Muncy 4 (96), Pederson (69), L.Urías (21), Margot (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Lux 2, Muncy); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Hosmer, L.Urías). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Torrens. GIDP_Seager.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Mejias-Brean, Hosmer).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|35
|2.59
|Gonsolin, W, 4-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.00
|Floro
|
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|4.40
|Kolarek, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.79
|Maeda, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.09
|J.Urías, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.55
|Báez, H, 24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.15
|Jansen, S, 31-39
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.84
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bolanos, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|79
|6.62
|Reyes
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|8.37
|Perdomo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.65
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.71
|Baez
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Reyes 3-3. HBP_Bolanos (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:58. A_29,708 (42,445).
