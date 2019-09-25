Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

September 25, 2019 1:19 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 6 5 8
Pederson rf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .244
Muncy 1b 3 2 1 4 1 1 .249
Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290
Bellinger cf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Smith c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238
Hill p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Gonsolin p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .308
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
J.Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 2 4 12
Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .239
Martini lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Mejias-Brean ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Torrens c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
L.Urías 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .220
Bolanos p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
c-France ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Los Angeles 100 400 001_6 7 1
San Diego 000 030 000_3 5 0

a-lined out for Reyes in the 5th. b-struck out for Kolarek in the 6th. c-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. d-lined out for Báez in the 9th. e-flied out for Baez in the 9th.

E_Lux (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 6. 2B_Hill (1), Seager (42), Torrens (1). 3B_Margot (3). HR_Muncy (34), off Reyes; Pederson (33), off Baez. RBIs_Pollock (47), Muncy 4 (96), Pederson (69), L.Urías (21), Margot (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Lux 2, Muncy); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Hosmer, L.Urías). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Torrens. GIDP_Seager.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Mejias-Brean, Hosmer).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 2 0 0 0 2 5 35 2.59
Gonsolin, W, 4-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 3.00
Floro 2-3 5 3 3 0 0 16 4.40
Kolarek, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.79
Maeda, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.09
J.Urías, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.55
Báez, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.15
Jansen, S, 31-39 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.84
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bolanos, L, 0-2 3 2-3 3 4 4 5 4 79 6.62
Reyes 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 8.37
Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.65
Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.71
Baez 2 1 1 1 0 1 21 3.33

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Reyes 3-3. HBP_Bolanos (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:58. A_29,708 (42,445).

