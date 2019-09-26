L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|13
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.249
|Muncy 1b-3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Beaty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|J.Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Hernández ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Martin c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|a-Negrón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Ríos ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|3
|14
|
|G.Garcia 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.248
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Myers lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Martini lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|d-Renfroe ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Naylor rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|France 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|L.Urías ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|b-Mejias-Brean ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|210
|010
|101_6
|10
|2
|San Diego
|300
|001
|000_4
|7
|0
a-singled for Stripling in the 4th. b-singled for Perdomo in the 6th. c-homered for Floro in the 7th. d-walked for Martini in the 7th. e-struck out for Stammen in the 8th.
E_Pederson (8), Lux (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Seager (43), Martin (5), Mejía (10). HR_Pederson 2 (35), off Lamet; Taylor (12), off Lamet; Ríos (4), off Bednar. RBIs_Pederson 3 (72), Seager (83), Taylor (52), Ríos (8), Mejía (22), Naylor (32), G.Garcia (31). SB_Bellinger (15). CS_Negrón (1). SF_Pederson. S_Lamet.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Lux, Beaty, Taylor); San Diego 3 (Margot 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; San Diego 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Beaty, Bellinger, Ríos. GIDP_Beaty.
DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, L.Urías, Bednar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|58
|3.51
|Sadler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.42
|Ferguson, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.87
|Y.Garcia, BS, 0-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.63
|Floro, W, 5-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.37
|J.Urías, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.52
|May, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.86
|Jansen, S, 32-40
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.77
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|10
|88
|4.07
|Perdomo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.60
|Bednar, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.61
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.33
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0. IBB_off Sadler (G.Garcia). HBP_Lamet (Muncy), Y.Garcia (L.Urías).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:20. A_30,552 (42,445).
