L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 2 13 Pederson rf 3 2 3 3 1 0 .249 Muncy 1b-3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .247 Beaty 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 J.Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bellinger cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301 Seager ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Hernández ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .258 Martin c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .218 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 a-Negrón ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Ríos ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .295

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 3 3 14 G.Garcia 2b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .248 Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Myers lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Martini lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256 d-Renfroe ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Mejía c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .269 Naylor rf-lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .248 France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 L.Urías ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .217 Lamet p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 b-Mejias-Brean ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles 210 010 101_6 10 2 San Diego 300 001 000_4 7 0

a-singled for Stripling in the 4th. b-singled for Perdomo in the 6th. c-homered for Floro in the 7th. d-walked for Martini in the 7th. e-struck out for Stammen in the 8th.

E_Pederson (8), Lux (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Seager (43), Martin (5), Mejía (10). HR_Pederson 2 (35), off Lamet; Taylor (12), off Lamet; Ríos (4), off Bednar. RBIs_Pederson 3 (72), Seager (83), Taylor (52), Ríos (8), Mejía (22), Naylor (32), G.Garcia (31). SB_Bellinger (15). CS_Negrón (1). SF_Pederson. S_Lamet.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Lux, Beaty, Taylor); San Diego 3 (Margot 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; San Diego 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Beaty, Bellinger, Ríos. GIDP_Beaty.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, L.Urías, Bednar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 3 4 3 3 1 7 58 3.51 Sadler 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.42 Ferguson, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.87 Y.Garcia, BS, 0-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.63 Floro, W, 5-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.37 J.Urías, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.52 May, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86 Jansen, S, 32-40 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.77

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 5 6 4 4 2 10 88 4.07 Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.60 Bednar, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.61 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.33 Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0. IBB_off Sadler (G.Garcia). HBP_Lamet (Muncy), Y.Garcia (L.Urías).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:20. A_30,552 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.