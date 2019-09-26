Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4

September 26, 2019 1:43 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 2 13
Pederson rf 3 2 3 3 1 0 .249
Muncy 1b-3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .247
Beaty 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
J.Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bellinger cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Seager ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Hernández ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .258
Martin c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .218
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150
a-Negrón ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Ríos ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .295
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 3 3 14
G.Garcia 2b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .248
Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Myers lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Martini lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256
d-Renfroe ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Mejía c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .269
Naylor rf-lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .248
France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
L.Urías ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .217
Lamet p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
b-Mejias-Brean ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Allen ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 210 010 101_6 10 2
San Diego 300 001 000_4 7 0

a-singled for Stripling in the 4th. b-singled for Perdomo in the 6th. c-homered for Floro in the 7th. d-walked for Martini in the 7th. e-struck out for Stammen in the 8th.

E_Pederson (8), Lux (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Seager (43), Martin (5), Mejía (10). HR_Pederson 2 (35), off Lamet; Taylor (12), off Lamet; Ríos (4), off Bednar. RBIs_Pederson 3 (72), Seager (83), Taylor (52), Ríos (8), Mejía (22), Naylor (32), G.Garcia (31). SB_Bellinger (15). CS_Negrón (1). SF_Pederson. S_Lamet.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Lux, Beaty, Taylor); San Diego 3 (Margot 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; San Diego 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Beaty, Bellinger, Ríos. GIDP_Beaty.

DP_San Diego 1 (Hosmer, L.Urías, Bednar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 3 4 3 3 1 7 58 3.51
Sadler 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.42
Ferguson, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.87
Y.Garcia, BS, 0-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.63
Floro, W, 5-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.37
J.Urías, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.52
May, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86
Jansen, S, 32-40 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.77
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 5 6 4 4 2 10 88 4.07
Perdomo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.60
Bednar, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.61
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.33
Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0. IBB_off Sadler (G.Garcia). HBP_Lamet (Muncy), Y.Garcia (L.Urías).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:20. A_30,552 (42,445).

