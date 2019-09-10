Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

September 10, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 34 3 7 2
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 0 1 0
Freese 1b 3 1 2 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0
Beaty ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Santander lf 4 0 0 0
Taylor 3b 3 1 1 0 Núñez dh 4 0 1 1
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0
Seager ss 5 2 2 5 Williams cf 3 0 2 0
Smith c 4 0 1 0 Hays ph 1 0 0 0
Pederson dh 3 0 2 0 Stewart rf 3 1 1 1
Gyorko ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0
Ríos ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Sisco c 2 1 0 0
Lux 2b 4 1 3 1
Los Angeles 402 010 000 7
Baltimore 000 000 030 3

E_Pollock (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Pederson (15), Taylor (25), Lux (2). HR_Seager 2 (16), Lux (1), Stewart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler W,13-3 7 4 0 0 0 11
Sadler 1 3 3 2 1 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Blach L,1-3 2 1-3 9 6 6 1 3
Phillips 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Scott 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kline 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Phillips (Taylor), Tate (Pollock).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

Advertisement

T_2:46. A_12,356 (45,971).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria