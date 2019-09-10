L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|4
|8
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Freese 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|a-Beaty ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Taylor 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.263
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Gyorko ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|c-Ríos ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|1
|13
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Williams cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|d-Hays ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|e-Trumbo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Sisco c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Los Angeles
|402
|010
|000_7
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|030_3
|7
|0
a-popped out for Freese in the 6th. b-lined out for Pederson in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Gyorko in the 9th. d-flied out for Williams in the 9th. e-struck out for Stewart in the 9th.
E_Pollock (2). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Pederson (15), Taylor (25), Lux (2). HR_Seager 2 (16), off Blach; Lux (1), off Scott; Stewart (1), off Sadler. RBIs_Bellinger (106), Seager 5 (74), Lux (1), Stewart (4), Núñez (82).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Lux, Bellinger 2, Seager); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Ruiz). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Hernández, Pollock.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Mancini; Villar, Alberto, Mancini).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 13-3
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|91
|3.14
|Sadler
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|27
|2.70
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach, L, 1-3
|2
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|64
|11.32
|Phillips
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|7.77
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.87
|Kline
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6.88
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.14
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|7.07
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.33
Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 1-0. HBP_Phillips (Taylor), Tate (Pollock).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:46. A_12,356 (45,971).
