L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 13 7 4 8 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Freese 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .313 a-Beaty ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Taylor 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .306 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Seager ss 5 2 2 5 0 1 .263 Smith c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Pederson dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250 b-Gyorko ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 c-Ríos ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Lux 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .250

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 2 1 13 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .277 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Santander lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Núñez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .251 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Williams cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .353 d-Hays ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stewart rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .235 e-Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Sisco c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .214

Los Angeles 402 010 000_7 13 1 Baltimore 000 000 030_3 7 0

a-popped out for Freese in the 6th. b-lined out for Pederson in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Gyorko in the 9th. d-flied out for Williams in the 9th. e-struck out for Stewart in the 9th.

E_Pollock (2). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_Pederson (15), Taylor (25), Lux (2). HR_Seager 2 (16), off Blach; Lux (1), off Scott; Stewart (1), off Sadler. RBIs_Bellinger (106), Seager 5 (74), Lux (1), Stewart (4), Núñez (82).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Lux, Bellinger 2, Seager); Baltimore 2 (Stewart, Ruiz). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Taylor. GIDP_Hernández, Pollock.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Mancini; Villar, Alberto, Mancini).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 13-3 7 4 0 0 0 11 91 3.14 Sadler 1 3 3 2 1 1 27 2.70 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blach, L, 1-3 2 1-3 9 6 6 1 3 64 11.32 Phillips 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 7.77 Scott 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.87 Kline 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 6.88 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.14 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 7.07 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.33

Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 1-0. HBP_Phillips (Taylor), Tate (Pollock).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:46. A_12,356 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.