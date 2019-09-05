L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butera c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryu p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hilliard ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|104
|200
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_McMahon (22). HR_Pederson 2 (32). SB_Hampson (8). S_Ryu (12).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela L,8-10
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Parsons
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Howard
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Kolarek W,2-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stripling
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:12. A_45,761 (56,000).
