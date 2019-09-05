L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 31 7 7 7 Story ss 5 0 1 0 Pederson rf 3 3 2 3 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 1 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 Desmond lf 4 0 1 1 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 McMahon 1b 4 1 1 1 Beaty 1b 4 0 0 1 Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 2 0 1 0 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 Butera c 3 0 1 1 Taylor lf 3 1 1 0 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Ryu p 1 1 1 0 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard ph 0 0 0 0

Colorado 000 210 000 — 3 Los Angeles 104 200 00x — 7

DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_McMahon (22). HR_Pederson 2 (32). SB_Hampson (8). S_Ryu (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela L,8-10 3 4 5 5 1 1 Parsons 2 3 2 2 0 2 Johnson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Diaz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Ryu 4 1-3 6 3 3 4 5 Kolarek W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stripling 2 1 0 0 0 2 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Báez 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:12. A_45,761 (56,000).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.