L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

September 5, 2019 1:45 am
 
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 31 7 7 7
Story ss 5 0 1 0 Pederson rf 3 3 2 3
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 1
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Turner 3b 4 1 1 1
Desmond lf 4 0 1 1 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1
McMahon 1b 4 1 1 1 Beaty 1b 4 0 0 1
Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 2 0 1 0 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0
Butera c 3 0 1 1 Taylor lf 3 1 1 0
Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Ryu p 1 1 1 0
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0
Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Stripling p 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0
Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Hilliard ph 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 210 000 3
Los Angeles 104 200 00x 7

DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_McMahon (22). HR_Pederson 2 (32). SB_Hampson (8). S_Ryu (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela L,8-10 3 4 5 5 1 1
Parsons 2 3 2 2 0 2
Johnson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4
Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Ryu 4 1-3 6 3 3 4 5
Kolarek W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stripling 2 1 0 0 0 2
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Báez 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:12. A_45,761 (56,000).

