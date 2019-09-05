L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 5 10 Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .297 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .319 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .312 Desmond lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .259 McMahon 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .260 Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Hampson 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .215 Butera c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .200 c-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hilliard ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 7 2 8 Pederson rf 3 3 2 3 1 1 .245 Seager ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266 Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .308 Beaty 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .288 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Taylor lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Ryu p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .136 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stripling p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .158 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado 000 210 000_3 7 0 Los Angeles 104 200 00x_7 7 0

a-lined out for Senzatela in the 4th. b-flied out for Parsons in the 6th. c-struck out for Butera in the 9th. d-walked for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_McMahon (22). HR_Pederson (32), off Senzatela; Pederson (32), off Parsons. RBIs_McMahon (75), Butera (1), Desmond (60), Pederson 3 (67), Seager (66), Turner (67), Bellinger (104), Beaty (43). SB_Hampson (8). S_Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Desmond, Fuentes, Tapia, Story); Los Angeles 1 (Smith). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Arenado, Desmond, Beaty. LIDP_Blackmon.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Beaty, Seager).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 8-10 3 4 5 5 1 1 50 7.19 Parsons 2 3 2 2 0 2 41 5.91 Johnson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 30 6.75 Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.84 Diaz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.47

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 4 1-3 6 3 3 4 5 93 2.45 Kolarek, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Stripling 2 1 0 0 0 2 36 3.42 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.70 Báez 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:12. A_45,761 (56,000).

