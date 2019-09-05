L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|5
|10
|
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.215
|Butera c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hilliard ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|2
|8
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.245
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ryu p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|000
|210
|000_3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|104
|200
|00x_7
|7
|0
a-lined out for Senzatela in the 4th. b-flied out for Parsons in the 6th. c-struck out for Butera in the 9th. d-walked for Diaz in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_McMahon (22). HR_Pederson (32), off Senzatela; Pederson (32), off Parsons. RBIs_McMahon (75), Butera (1), Desmond (60), Pederson 3 (67), Seager (66), Turner (67), Bellinger (104), Beaty (43). SB_Hampson (8). S_Ryu.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Desmond, Fuentes, Tapia, Story); Los Angeles 1 (Smith). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Arenado, Desmond, Beaty. LIDP_Blackmon.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Beaty, Seager).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 8-10
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|50
|7.19
|Parsons
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|41
|5.91
|Johnson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|30
|6.75
|Howard
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.84
|Diaz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.47
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|93
|2.45
|Kolarek, W, 2-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Stripling
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|3.42
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.70
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:12. A_45,761 (56,000).
