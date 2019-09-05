Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

September 5, 2019 1:46 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 5 10
Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .297
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .319
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .312
Desmond lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .259
McMahon 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Hampson 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .215
Butera c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .200
c-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Hilliard ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 7 7 2 8
Pederson rf 3 3 2 3 1 1 .245
Seager ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .308
Beaty 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .288
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Taylor lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Ryu p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .136
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .158
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 210 000_3 7 0
Los Angeles 104 200 00x_7 7 0

a-lined out for Senzatela in the 4th. b-flied out for Parsons in the 6th. c-struck out for Butera in the 9th. d-walked for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_McMahon (22). HR_Pederson (32), off Senzatela; Pederson (32), off Parsons. RBIs_McMahon (75), Butera (1), Desmond (60), Pederson 3 (67), Seager (66), Turner (67), Bellinger (104), Beaty (43). SB_Hampson (8). S_Ryu.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Desmond, Fuentes, Tapia, Story); Los Angeles 1 (Smith). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Arenado, Desmond, Beaty. LIDP_Blackmon.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Beaty, Seager).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 8-10 3 4 5 5 1 1 50 7.19
Parsons 2 3 2 2 0 2 41 5.91
Johnson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 30 6.75
Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.84
Diaz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.47
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 4 1-3 6 3 3 4 5 93 2.45
Kolarek, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Stripling 2 1 0 0 0 2 36 3.42
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.70
Báez 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:12. A_45,761 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot