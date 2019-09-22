L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 8 4 1 10 Story ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Hampson cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251 d-Tapia ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .281 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Fuentes 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .184 e-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Hilliard rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .278 Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 f-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .026 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Daza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 7 5 7 Pederson rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .244 Lux 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 c-Freese ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290 1-Hernández pr-cf-2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .243 Bellinger cf-1b-cf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .302 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Pollock lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Beaty 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .242 Ryu p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143 Taylor lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259

Colorado 100 000 201_4 8 0 Los Angeles 000 050 11x_7 11 1

a-grounded out for Almonte in the 6th. b-walked for Pazos in the 8th. c-singled for Lux in the 8th. d-singled for Desmond in the 9th. e-flied out for Fuentes in the 9th. f-struck out for Butera in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 5th.

E_Beaty (3). LOB_Colorado 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Story (36), Hilliard (2), Pollock (15). HR_Hampson (6), off Ryu; Hilliard (6), off Ryu; Ryu (1), off Senzatela; Bellinger (46), off McGee; Seager (18), off Pazos; Smith (14), off Harvey. RBIs_Hampson (24), Hilliard 3 (11), Ryu (2), Bellinger 4 (114), Seager (82), Smith (37). S_McMahon.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado 2, Murphy); Los Angeles 4 (Ryu, Smith, Hernández). RISP_Colorado 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hampson. GIDP_Hampson, Butera, Desmond, Turner.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Fuentes); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Seager, Beaty; Seager, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 10-11 4 7 4 4 3 4 91 6.90 McGee 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 4.35 Almonte 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 5.74 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.66 Pazos 1 1 1 1 0 2 25 1.50 Harvey 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 5.06 Howard 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 7.20 Parsons 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.35

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 13-5 7 6 3 3 0 8 95 2.41 Ferguson 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 5.02 May, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.98 Jansen 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.90

Ferguson pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-3, Howard 1-0, Parsons 2-0, May 1-0. HBP_May (Story).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:13. A_47,948 (56,000).

