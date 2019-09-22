Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

September 22, 2019 7:36 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 4 1 10
Story ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Hampson cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .251
d-Tapia ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .281
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Fuentes 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .184
e-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Hilliard rf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .278
Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
f-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .026
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Daza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 11 7 5 7
Pederson rf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .244
Lux 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273
c-Freese ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290
1-Hernández pr-cf-2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .243
Bellinger cf-1b-cf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .302
Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Pollock lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Beaty 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .242
Ryu p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143
Taylor lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Colorado 100 000 201_4 8 0
Los Angeles 000 050 11x_7 11 1

a-grounded out for Almonte in the 6th. b-walked for Pazos in the 8th. c-singled for Lux in the 8th. d-singled for Desmond in the 9th. e-flied out for Fuentes in the 9th. f-struck out for Butera in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 5th.

E_Beaty (3). LOB_Colorado 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Story (36), Hilliard (2), Pollock (15). HR_Hampson (6), off Ryu; Hilliard (6), off Ryu; Ryu (1), off Senzatela; Bellinger (46), off McGee; Seager (18), off Pazos; Smith (14), off Harvey. RBIs_Hampson (24), Hilliard 3 (11), Ryu (2), Bellinger 4 (114), Seager (82), Smith (37). S_McMahon.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado 2, Murphy); Los Angeles 4 (Ryu, Smith, Hernández). RISP_Colorado 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hampson. GIDP_Hampson, Butera, Desmond, Turner.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Fuentes); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Seager, Beaty; Seager, Bellinger).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 10-11 4 7 4 4 3 4 91 6.90
McGee 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 4.35
Almonte 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 5.74
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.66
Pazos 1 1 1 1 0 2 25 1.50
Harvey 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 5.06
Howard 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 7.20
Parsons 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.35
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 13-5 7 6 3 3 0 8 95 2.41
Ferguson 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 5.02
May, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.98
Jansen 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.90

Ferguson pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-3, Howard 1-0, Parsons 2-0, May 1-0. HBP_May (Story).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:13. A_47,948 (56,000).

