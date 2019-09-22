L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|1
|10
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|d-Tapia ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Fuentes 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|e-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hilliard rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|f-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.026
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Daza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|5
|7
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.244
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|c-Freese ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|1-Hernández pr-cf-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bellinger cf-1b-cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.302
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Beaty 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Ryu p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Taylor lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Colorado
|100
|000
|201_4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|050
|11x_7
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Almonte in the 6th. b-walked for Pazos in the 8th. c-singled for Lux in the 8th. d-singled for Desmond in the 9th. e-flied out for Fuentes in the 9th. f-struck out for Butera in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 5th.
E_Beaty (3). LOB_Colorado 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Story (36), Hilliard (2), Pollock (15). HR_Hampson (6), off Ryu; Hilliard (6), off Ryu; Ryu (1), off Senzatela; Bellinger (46), off McGee; Seager (18), off Pazos; Smith (14), off Harvey. RBIs_Hampson (24), Hilliard 3 (11), Ryu (2), Bellinger 4 (114), Seager (82), Smith (37). S_McMahon.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado 2, Murphy); Los Angeles 4 (Ryu, Smith, Hernández). RISP_Colorado 1 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hampson. GIDP_Hampson, Butera, Desmond, Turner.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Fuentes); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Lux, Beaty; Lux, Seager, Beaty; Seager, Bellinger).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 10-11
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|91
|6.90
|McGee
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4.35
|Almonte
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|5.74
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.66
|Pazos
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|1.50
|Harvey
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|5.06
|Howard
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7.20
|Parsons
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.35
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 13-5
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|95
|2.41
|Ferguson
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5.02
|May, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.98
|Jansen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.90
Ferguson pitched to 1 batters in the 8th, Howard pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 3-3, Howard 1-0, Parsons 2-0, May 1-0. HBP_May (Story).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:13. A_47,948 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.