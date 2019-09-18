Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

September 18, 2019 2:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 31 7 6 7
Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0
Meadows rf 2 1 1 0 f-Lux ph-2b 1 1 1 1
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1
Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 Taylor 3b 3 0 0 0
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 Maeda p 1 0 0 0
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Sulser p 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf-1b 3 1 1 1
i-Aguilar ph 1 1 1 2 Muncy 2b-1b-3b 3 2 0 0
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf-cf 4 1 1 0
Wendle 2b 3 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 4
Adames ss 3 0 0 1 Smith c 3 1 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0
Snell p 0 0 0 0 Urías p 0 0 0 0
a-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 b-Negrón ph 1 0 0 0
c-Wong ph 1 0 0 0 Stripling p 0 0 0 0
Poche p 0 0 0 0 d-Gyorko ph 0 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0 e-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0
g-Zunino ph 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0
h-Lowe ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Pederson rf 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 010 001 030 5
Los Angeles 000 020 50x 7

E_Fairbanks (1), Báez (1), Bellinger (3). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Meadows (29), Seager 2 (41), Hernández (19), Bellinger (31). HR_Choi (16), Aguilar (4). SB_Wendle (8), Meadows (12), Bellinger (13). SF_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell 2 0 0 0 0 4
Drake 2 0 0 0 0 2
Poche, BS, 1-7 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Roe 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks, L, 1-1 1-3 3 5 3 1 0
Sulser 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ferguson 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 1
Urías 1 0 0 0 1 2
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stripling 2 2 0 0 0 3
Báez, BS, 1-7 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Maeda, W, 10-8 1 3 3 3 0 1
Jansen, S, 30-37 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Maeda pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Poche (Muncy).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:43. A_48,663 (56,000).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year