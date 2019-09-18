Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

September 18, 2019 2:01 am
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 6 5 3 11
Pham lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Meadows rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .289
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .000
Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sulser p 0 0 0 0 0 0
i-Aguilar ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .284
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wendle 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239
Adames ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .250
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Snell p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Wong ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Poche p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Zunino ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
h-Lowe ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 6 7 3 8
Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .307
f-Lux ph-2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .293
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Taylor 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bellinger cf-1b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .304
Muncy 2b-1b-3b 3 2 0 0 0 1 .247
Hernández rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Seager ss 4 1 2 4 0 1 .265
Smith c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .245
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Negrón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
d-Gyorko ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
e-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pederson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Tampa Bay 010 001 030_5 6 1
Los Angeles 000 020 50x_7 6 2

a-pinch hit for Snell in the 3rd. b-flied out for Floro in the 3rd. c-grounded out for Drake in the 5th. d- for Stripling in the 5th. e-grounded out for Gyorko in the 5th. f-walked for Freese in the 6th. g- for Anderson in the 7th. h-flied out for Zunino in the 7th. i-homered for Sulser in the 8th.

E_Fairbanks (1), Báez (1), Bellinger (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Meadows (29), Seager 2 (41), Hernández (19), Bellinger (31). HR_Choi (16), off Báez; Aguilar (4), off Maeda. RBIs_Adames (46), Choi (55), d’Arnaud (0), Aguilar 2 (14), Seager 4 (79), Lux (6), Pollock (43), Bellinger (109). SB_Wendle (8), Meadows (12), Bellinger (13). SF_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (d’Arnaud, Kiermaier); Los Angeles 3 (Beaty, Muncy). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Choi, Hernández, Pederson. GIDP_Wendle.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freese).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 2 0 0 0 0 4 26 4.19
Drake 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 3.51
Poche, BS, 1-7 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 27 5.28
Roe 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.91
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.56
Fairbanks, L, 1-1 1-3 3 5 3 1 0 28 7.36
Sulser 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.70
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ferguson 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 34 5.14
Urías 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.64
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.86
Stripling 2 2 0 0 0 3 38 3.32
Báez, BS, 1-7 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 21 3.24
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.84
Maeda, W, 10-8 1 3 3 3 0 1 20 4.18
Jansen, S, 30-37 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Sulser 2-2, Floro 1-0. HBP_Poche (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:43. A_48,663 (56,000).

