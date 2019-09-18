L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|3
|11
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Meadows rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.289
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Fairbanks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sulser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|i-Aguilar ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wendle 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Snell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Poche p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Zunino ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|h-Lowe ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|6
|7
|3
|8
|
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|f-Lux ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Taylor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger cf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.304
|Muncy 2b-1b-3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Hernández rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.265
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Negrón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|d-Gyorko ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|e-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pederson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Tampa Bay
|010
|001
|030_5
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|50x_7
|6
|2
a-pinch hit for Snell in the 3rd. b-flied out for Floro in the 3rd. c-grounded out for Drake in the 5th. d- for Stripling in the 5th. e-grounded out for Gyorko in the 5th. f-walked for Freese in the 6th. g- for Anderson in the 7th. h-flied out for Zunino in the 7th. i-homered for Sulser in the 8th.
E_Fairbanks (1), Báez (1), Bellinger (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Meadows (29), Seager 2 (41), Hernández (19), Bellinger (31). HR_Choi (16), off Báez; Aguilar (4), off Maeda. RBIs_Adames (46), Choi (55), d’Arnaud (0), Aguilar 2 (14), Seager 4 (79), Lux (6), Pollock (43), Bellinger (109). SB_Wendle (8), Meadows (12), Bellinger (13). SF_Adames.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (d’Arnaud, Kiermaier); Los Angeles 3 (Beaty, Muncy). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Choi, Hernández, Pederson. GIDP_Wendle.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freese).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|4.19
|Drake
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.51
|Poche, BS, 1-7
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|5.28
|Roe
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.91
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.56
|Fairbanks, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|28
|7.36
|Sulser
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.70
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ferguson
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|5.14
|Urías
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.64
|Floro
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.86
|Stripling
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|3.32
|Báez, BS, 1-7
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.24
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.84
|Maeda, W, 10-8
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|4.18
|Jansen, S, 30-37
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Sulser 2-2, Floro 1-0. HBP_Poche (Muncy).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:43. A_48,663 (56,000).
