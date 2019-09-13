Listen Live Sports

...

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

September 13, 2019
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 11 9 3 6
Pederson rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Muncy 1b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .252
Beaty 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Taylor ph-3b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .262
Bellinger cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .306
Seager ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .260
Pollock lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .261
Lux 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .273
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .106
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ríos ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .297
Sadler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sborz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 4 6
Rosario ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287
J.Davis lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .307
Lockett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
McNeil 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .295
Nido c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Frazier 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Conforto rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .258
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Alonso ph-1b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .264
Syndergaard p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lowrie ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nimmo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Los Angeles 000 400 320_9 11 0
New York 100 000 100_2 5 0

a-popped out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-doubled for Beaty in the 7th. c-walked for Lagares in the 7th. d- for Avilán in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Lowrie in the 7th. f-homered for Kelly in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 7. 2B_Taylor (26). HR_Lux (2), off Syndergaard; Ríos (3), off Lockett; J.Davis (19), off Kershaw. RBIs_Pollock (42), Lux 3 (5), Taylor 2 (49), Bellinger (108), Ríos 2 (6), J.Davis (52), Rosario (61). SB_Beaty (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger); New York 3 (Conforto, J.Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 5; New York 1 for 5.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw W,14-5 6 1-3 4 2 2 3 5 105 3.05
Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.50
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.59
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 9.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard L,10-8 5 5 4 4 2 4 102 4.15
Familia 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 25 6.04
Avilán 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 21 5.22
Lockett 2 3 2 2 0 0 26 7.17

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 3-1, Avilán 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:22. A_36,097 (41,922).

