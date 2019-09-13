L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|3
|6
|
|Pederson rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Beaty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Taylor ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Lux 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.106
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ríos ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sborz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|6
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|J.Davis lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Lockett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|McNeil 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Frazier 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Alonso ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Syndergaard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lowrie ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nimmo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Los Angeles
|000
|400
|320_9
|11
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|100_2
|5
|0
a-popped out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-doubled for Beaty in the 7th. c-walked for Lagares in the 7th. d- for Avilán in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Lowrie in the 7th. f-homered for Kelly in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, New York 7. 2B_Taylor (26). HR_Lux (2), off Syndergaard; Ríos (3), off Lockett; J.Davis (19), off Kershaw. RBIs_Pollock (42), Lux 3 (5), Taylor 2 (49), Bellinger (108), Ríos 2 (6), J.Davis (52), Rosario (61). SB_Beaty (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger); New York 3 (Conforto, J.Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 5; New York 1 for 5.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw W,14-5
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|105
|3.05
|Kelly
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.59
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard L,10-8
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|102
|4.15
|Familia
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|6.04
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|5.22
|Lockett
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|7.17
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 3-1, Avilán 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:22. A_36,097 (41,922).
