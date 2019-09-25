Listen Live Sports

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

September 25, 2019 11:44 pm
 
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 2 2
Real Salt Lake 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Pavon, 2 (Ibrahimovic), 50th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 28 (Pavon), 80th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Onuoha, 1 (Saucedo), 89th.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna.

Yellow Cards_Polenta, Los Angeles Galaxy, 36th; Steres, Los Angeles Galaxy, 60th; Rusnak, Real Salt Lake, 82nd.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Cory Richardson, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

A_20,838.

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher (Giancarlo Gonzalez, 81st), Diego Polenta, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona (Servando Carrasco, 79th), Jonathan Dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget; Uriel Antuna, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon (Julian Araujo, 87th).

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman (Joao Plata, 87th), Sam Johnson (Corey Baird, 59th), Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino (Sebastian Saucedo, 79th); .

