Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

September 16, 2019 12:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 2
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 6 7

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Gutierrez, 11 (Fernandes), 24th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 24, 32nd.

Second half_3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Corona, 1 (Pavon), 48th; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 25 (Feltscher), 51st; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Antuna, 4, 69th; 6, Los Angeles Galaxy, Lletget, 2, 77th; 7, Los Angeles Galaxy, Lletget, 3 (Antuna), 79th; 8, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 26 (Alvarez), 85th; 9, Sporting Kansas City, Gutierrez, 12 (Busio), 86th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick; Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Feltscher, Los Angeles Galaxy, 14th; Smith, Sporting Kansas City, 43rd; Fernandes, Sporting Kansas City, 45th+4; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 76th; Corona, Los Angeles Galaxy, 89th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal, Mike Rottersman, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

A_22,465.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 66th), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 74th), Erik Hurtado (Krisztian Nemeth, 74th), Johnny Russell.

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Diego Polenta, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos (Servando Carrasco, 87th), Sebastian Lletget; Uriel Antuna (Efrain Alvarez, 80th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon (Chris Pontius, 83rd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed