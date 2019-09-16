LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

Sporting Kansas City 1 1 — 2 Los Angeles Galaxy 1 6 — 7

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Gutierrez, 11 (Fernandes), 24th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 24, 32nd.

Second half_3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Corona, 1 (Pavon), 48th; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 25 (Feltscher), 51st; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Antuna, 4, 69th; 6, Los Angeles Galaxy, Lletget, 2, 77th; 7, Los Angeles Galaxy, Lletget, 3 (Antuna), 79th; 8, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ibrahimovic, 26 (Alvarez), 85th; 9, Sporting Kansas City, Gutierrez, 12 (Busio), 86th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick; Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Feltscher, Los Angeles Galaxy, 14th; Smith, Sporting Kansas City, 43rd; Fernandes, Sporting Kansas City, 45th+4; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 76th; Corona, Los Angeles Galaxy, 89th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal, Mike Rottersman, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_22,465.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 66th), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 74th), Erik Hurtado (Krisztian Nemeth, 74th), Johnny Russell.

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Diego Polenta, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos (Servando Carrasco, 87th), Sebastian Lletget; Uriel Antuna (Efrain Alvarez, 80th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon (Chris Pontius, 83rd).

