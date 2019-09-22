Listen Live Sports

LA Galaxy secure 2-1 victory over Montreal Impact

September 22, 2019 12:48 am
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Uriel Antuna gave Los Angeles the lead in the 50th minute, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 27th goal of the season and the Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact Saturday.

Ibrahimovic gave Los Angeles (15-13-3) a 1-0 advantage in the 31st minute with a shot 9 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Antuna. Lassi Lappalainen tied it for Montreal (11-17-4) at 1-1 in the 48th minute on a header 10 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Saphir Taider.

Antuna sealed the victory for Los Angeles in the 50th minute with a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Ibrahimovic.

The Galaxy outshot the Impact 25 to 14, with 12 shots on goal to 3 for Montreal.

Los Angeles drew seven corner kicks, committed seven fouls and was given one yellow card. Montreal drew five corner kicks, committed one foul and was not carded.

The Galaxy’s next match is Wednesday on the road at Real Salt Lake, and the Impact next play Sunday at home against Atlanta United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports News

