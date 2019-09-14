Lance leads North Dakota State past Delaware 47-22

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance threw three touchdown passes and Kobe Johnson rushed for 101 yards and a score as North Dakota State, ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches’ poll, cruised past No. 18 Delaware 47-22 on Saturday.

Lance completed 18 of 23 passes for 195 yards and has thrown just 10 incomplete passes through the first three games for the Bison (3-0). He has nine total TD passes and has yet to throw an interception while also running for four scores.

Luke Frederick blocked a punt for a safety on NDSU’s first possession to stake Delaware (2-1) to a 2-0 lead, but Blue Hens quarterback Pat Kehoe was picked off by Michael Tutsie on third-and-5 when Delaware retained possession and Tutsie returned it 14 yards to the Blue Hens’ 35-yard line. Four plays later Johnson scored on a 1-yard run and the defending champions never trailed again.

Delaware didn’t find the end zone until backup QB Nolan Henderson threw two fourth-quarter TDs. Henderson completed 9 of 12 passes for 125 yards. Kehoe hit just 2 of 9 for 11 yards.

Advertisement

Will Knight rushed for 115 yards on eight carries for the Blue Hens, who were coming off the school’s 700th win last week — a 44-36 triple-overtime victory over Rhode Island to open Colonial Athletic Conference play.

It was just the sixth time the Bison have played an East Coast game, beginning with Army in 1932. The last time NDSU played on the East Coast was in 2006 against Georgia Southern.

Delaware and North Dakota State were playing for the second time with the Bison winning 38-10 in Fargo last season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.