LB Alonso traded by Dolphins to Saints for LB Biegel

September 1, 2019 3:09 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel.

The trade was the latest payroll-cutting move by the Dolphins as they rebuild under first-year coach Brian Flores. Alonso was due to make $6.5 million this year.

The Dolphins sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans in a deal completed Sunday. That deal included two other players and draft picks, among them first-round selections in 2020 and 2021 going to Miami.

Alonso started all but two games for the Dolphins in 2016-18 and made 125 tackles last year. Biegel, a third-year pro, played in 14 games as a reserve for the Saints in 2018.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

