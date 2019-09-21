Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Leclerc edges Hamilton in final practice at Singapore GP

September 21, 2019 7:46 am
 
< a min read
SINGAPORE (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc edged Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton on Saturday in the final practice before qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc was 0.207 seconds quicker than Hamilton at the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) Marina Bay street circuit.

Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel was third fastest.

Hamilton, who had a rare spin coming out of the pits at turn 3, heads into Sunday’s race with a 63-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with seven races remaining.

Hamilton will be aiming for a repeat of the 2018 race here when he won comfortably from pole position to extend his championship lead.

Bottas was fourth followed by Red Bull’s Alexander Albon and teammate Max Verstappen, who was sixth after being second in Friday’s second practice.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

