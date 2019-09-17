Leipzig defeats Benfica 2-1 in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Timo Werner scored twice in the second half as Leipzig stunned Portuguese champion Benfica 2-1 in Group G of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Werner opened the scoring with a low shot from inside the area in the 69th and doubled the lead from close range in the 78th after a video review reversed an offside call that had initially disallowed the goal.

Substitute Haris Seferovic pulled Benfica closer in the 84th but the hosts were not able to get the equalizer at the Stadium of Light.

Benfica had lost only one of its last eight European home matches.

In the other group game, Lyon was held by Zenit St. Petersburg to a 1-1 draw at home.

