Liberty coach Hugh Freeze on mend, awaits OK to travel

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze says his back feels better, but he still might not be able to travel to this weekend’s game at Louisiana.

The Flames’ first-year coach says he will leave it up to doctors, and the next few days will be “critical.”

The 49-year-old Freeze had back surgery Aug. 16 and has also battled a staph infection. He has been participating in practices by video hook-ups to a hotel room near the Virginia campus where he has been recuperating.

When Liberty opened the season against Syracuse on Saturday night at home, Freeze coached from a hospital bed set up in one of the coaches’ boxes.

The Flames lost 24-0.

