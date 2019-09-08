Listen Live Sports

Liberty-Dream, Box

September 8, 2019 5:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (71)

Charles 6-11 2-2 14, Hartley 3-5 1-1 7, Nurse 3-9 0-0 7, Wright 3-7 0-0 8, Zahui B 6-16 0-0 13, Allen 1-7 0-0 3, Boyd 3-8 0-0 7, Gray 3-4 1-3 7, Johannes 2-6 0-0 5, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-3 0-0 0, Xu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 4-6 71.

ATLANTA (63)

Breland 4-7 2-2 10, McCoughtry 0-0 0-0 0, Montgomery 2-7 1-2 7, Sykes 6-13 0-1 12, Williams 3-6 1-2 7, Bentley 6-17 3-4 17, Billings 1-4 2-2 4, Cazorla 1-7 0-0 2, Coffey 0-1 2-2 2, Gulich 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-67 11-15 63.

New York 21 23 18 9—71
Atlanta 17 21 11 14—63

3-Point Goals_New York 7-25 (Wright 2-4, Boyd 1-1, Allen 1-3, Johannes 1-4, Zahui B 1-4, Nurse 1-7, Hartley 0-1, Charles 0-1), Atlanta 4-23 (Montgomery 2-6, Bentley 2-8, Coffey 0-1, Gulich 0-2, Sykes 0-3, Cazorla 0-3). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_New York 44 (Zahui B 11), Atlanta 43 (Breland 12). Assists_New York 20 (Charles 5), Atlanta 16 (Breland 4). Total Fouls_New York 22, Atlanta 14. A_5,495 (18,118).

