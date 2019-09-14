Listen Live Sports

Liberty’s Gandy-Golden lights up Buffalo in 35-17 win

September 14, 2019 9:41 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Antonio Gandy-Golden caught two of Stephen Calvert’s four touchdown passes, and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze collected his first win with the Flames in a 35-17 victory over Buffalo on Saturday night.

Calvert was 23 of 30 for 325 yards passing, and Gandy-Golden finished with eight receptions for 174 yards that included many spectacular catches. Gandy-Golden made an over-the-shoulder, two-handed catch then jumped over his defender at the goal line for a 36-yard score in the second quarter. On the Flames’ next series, he beat safety Tyrone Hill to the ball for a 30-yard catch, setting up Frankie Hickson’s 1-yard touchdown run one play later.

Gandy-Golden made a finger-tip catch around the Bulls 20-yard line, and then dragged two defenders with him into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown, pushing the Flames (1-2) to a 35-10 lead late in the third quarter.

Matt Myers was 15-of-33 passing for 167 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Buffalo (1-2). Kevin Marks had 108 yards rushing on 18 carries.

