Lightning-Hurricanes Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Carolina, Lorentz 1 (Gauthier, Forsling), 4:53.
Third Period_2, Carolina, Bishop 1, 5:06.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-9-7_21. Carolina 8-11-5_24.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 5.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Martin 0-1-0 (13 shots-12 saves), Fucale 0-0-0 (11-10). Carolina, Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (15-15), Mrazek 1-0-0 (6-6).
Referees_Beau Halkidis, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.
