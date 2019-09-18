Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Hurricanes Sums

September 18, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 0 0—0
Carolina 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Masin, TB, (delay of game), 14:00.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Lorentz (Forsling, Gauthier), 4:53. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Witkowski (too many men on the ice), 1:41; Witkowski, TB, (boarding), 11:22; Schenn, TB, (hooking), 14:30; Aho, CAR, (hooking), 19:29.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Bishop, 5:06. Penalties_Katchouk, TB, (tripping), 19:55.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-9-7_21. Carolina 8-11-5_24.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Martin 0-0-0 (13 shots-12 saves), Fucale 0-0-0 (11-10). Carolina, Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (15-15), Mrazek 0-0-0 (6-6).

T_2:33.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.

