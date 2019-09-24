Lightning-Panthers Sums

Tampa Bay 1 2 0—3 Florida 1 4 1—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Volkov (Killorn, Cirelli), 15:53. 2, Florida, Vatrano (Ekblad, Borgstrom), 19:04 (sh). Penalties_Connolly, FLA, (interference), 2:36; Florida bench, served by Connolly (too many men on the ice), 18:44.

Second Period_3, Florida, Barkov (Dadonov, Huberdeau), 2:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli (Volkov, Shattenkirk), 3:54. 5, Florida, Barkov, 4:55. 6, Florida, Huberdeau (Barkov, Dadonov), 5:14. 7, Florida, Toninato (Hunt, Ekblad), 14:11. 8, Tampa Bay, Sergachev (Verhaeghe, Palat), 16:35 (pp). Penalties_Witkowski, TB, Major (fighting), 5:36; Brown, FLA, Major (fighting), 5:36; Yandle, FLA, (tripping), 14:47.

Third Period_9, Florida, Malgin (Hoffman, Trocheck), 3:53. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (hooking), 0:48.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-12-5_22. Florida 4-11-9_24.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Florida 0 of 0.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-0-0 (24 shots-18 saves). Florida, Driedger 0-0-0 (8-7), Bobrovsky 0-0-0 (14-12).

A_8,744 (19,250). T_2:30.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.

