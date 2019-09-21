Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Predators Sum

September 21, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 1 1 2 0—4
Nashville 1 1 2 1—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg (Johansen, Josi), 6:31 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Gaunce (Joseph), 8:36.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe (Cirelli), 9:18. 4, Nashville, Tolvanen (Wilkins, Ekholm), 12:09.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Cernak (Stephens, Gaunce), 4:32. 6, Nashville, Arvidsson (Johansen, Duchene), 13:32 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe (C.Foote), 14:18. 8, Nashville, Duchene (Arvidsson, Josi), 19:56.

Overtime_9, Nashville, Pitlick, 1:39.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-6-8_21. Nashville 18-10-15-1_44.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Nashville 2 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Wedgewood 0-0-0 (44 shots-39 saves). Nashville, Rinne 0-0-0 (21-17).

T_2:36.

Referees_Francis Charron, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson