Lightning-Predators Sum

|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|2
|0—4
|Nashville
|1
|1
|2
|1—5
First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg (Johansen, Josi), 6:31 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Gaunce (Joseph), 8:36.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe (Cirelli), 9:18. 4, Nashville, Tolvanen (Wilkins, Ekholm), 12:09.
Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Cernak (Stephens, Gaunce), 4:32. 6, Nashville, Arvidsson (Johansen, Duchene), 13:32 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe (C.Foote), 14:18. 8, Nashville, Duchene (Arvidsson, Josi), 19:56.
Overtime_9, Nashville, Pitlick, 1:39.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-6-8_21. Nashville 18-10-15-1_44.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Nashville 2 of 5.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Wedgewood 0-0-0 (44 shots-39 saves). Nashville, Rinne 0-0-0 (21-17).
T_2:36.
Referees_Francis Charron, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kory Nagy.
