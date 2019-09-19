Lions-Eagles Preview Capsule

DETROIT (1-0-1) at PHILADELPHIA (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 1-1; Philadelphia 0-2

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 16-15-2

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Eagles 24-23, Oct. 9, 2016

LAST WEEK — Lions beat Chargers 13-10; Eagles lost to Falcons 24-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 20, Eagles No. 8

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (6).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (21), PASS (24).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (22t), PASS (12).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (3), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions have won last two meetings. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford helped team rally from fourth-quarter deficit last week and win for 28th time in career, NFL’s highest total since his career started in 2009. … Stafford has thrown eight TDs without INT in two meetings, winning by one point in 2016 and 31 points in 2015. … RB Kerryon Johnson is first Lions player since Barry Sanders to have 1,000 yards from scrimmage in first 12 games. … WR Kenny Golladay matched career high with eight receptions last week, had 117 yards receiving and scored for second straight game. … CB Darius Slay had interception and defended two passes, giving him NFL-high 94 passes defended since 2013. … Rookie LB Jahlani Tavai, starting for injured Jarrad Davis, had career-high nine tackles and forced first fumble against Chargers. … Eagles QB Carson Wentz has 3,300 yards passing, 30 TDs, 6 INTs, 111.1 rating in last 12 home games. … RB Josh Howard has 477 scrimmage yards, one rush TD in six games vs. Detroit. … Zach Ertz has 20 games with at least eight receptions since 2014, most among TEs. … WR Nelson Agholor coming off third career 100-yard game. … Eagles lead NFL in rushing defense (91.1) since 2016. … WRs DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery unlikely to play because of injuries. … Fantasy tip: Golladay is solid bet against suspect secondary that allowed 106 yards receiving and two TDs to Julio Jones last week.

