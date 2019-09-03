Lions release WR Andy Jones from injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released wide receiver Andy Jones from injured reserve.

The team announced the move Tuesday.

Jones played in eight games last season for Detroit and made three starts. He had 11 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Jones spent time with the Lions and Houston Texans during the 2017 season, playing in three games with no catches.

Detroit opens the season at Arizona on Sunday.

