Loans, departures mark final day of transfers in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German clubs resisted any last-minute splurges as loan deals and departures dominated the final day of the transfer window on Monday.

Hertha Berlin signed winger Marius Wolf on loan with an option to buy from Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig signed Czech forward Patrik Schick in a similar manner from Italian side Roma, Werder Bremen finally prised Leonardo Bittencourt on loan from Hoffenheim, and Ukrainian forward Yevhen Konoplyanka departed Schalke for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed Ante Rebic’s departure for Milan, with Portugal striker André Silva arriving on loan in return to take the Croatian’s place.

Rebic’s transfer for a reported 30 million euros ($33 million) was the highest profile deal involving a German club on Monday.

By far, the biggest profile deal over the summer was Bayern Munich’s signing of Philippe Coutinho on loan with an option to buy from Barcelona.

Bayern, which earlier broke the league record with the 80-million euro ($88 million) signing of French defender Lucas Hernández from Atlético Madrid, also signed Benjamin Pavard from Stuttgart and Fiete Arp from Hamburger SV, before late transfer activity saw Ivan Perisic and Mickael Cuisance arrive from Inter Milan and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively.

Dortmund completed its transfer business early with the signings of Mats Hummels (from Bayern), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Thorgan Hazard (Gladbach) and Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim).

