Los Angeles FC 2, Orlando City 2

Los Angeles FC 1 1 — 2 Orlando City 2 0 — 2

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Perez, 1, 12th minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 10, 13th; 3, Orlando City, Michel, 3 (Ruan), 20th.

Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 15 (Diomande), 78th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Higuita, Orlando City, 45th+1; Nani, Orlando City, 45th+4; Blessing, Los Angeles FC, 59th; Rosell, Orlando City, 60th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Claudio Badea, Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_22,371.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura; Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande, Adrien Perez (Danilo Silva, 57th), Josh Perez (Mohammed El Munir, 69th), Diego Rossi.

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Ruan, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Cristian Higuita (Chris Mueller, 74th), Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Santiago Patino, 67th), Benji Michel (Robinho, 88th), Nani.

