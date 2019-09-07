Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Los Angeles FC 2, Orlando City 2

September 7, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2
Orlando City 2 0 2

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Perez, 1, 12th minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 10, 13th; 3, Orlando City, Michel, 3 (Ruan), 20th.

Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 15 (Diomande), 78th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Higuita, Orlando City, 45th+1; Nani, Orlando City, 45th+4; Blessing, Los Angeles FC, 59th; Rosell, Orlando City, 60th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Claudio Badea, Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

A_22,371.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura; Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande, Adrien Perez (Danilo Silva, 57th), Josh Perez (Mohammed El Munir, 69th), Diego Rossi.

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Ruan, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Cristian Higuita (Chris Mueller, 74th), Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Santiago Patino, 67th), Benji Michel (Robinho, 88th), Nani.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US