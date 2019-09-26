Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

September 26, 2019 12:03 pm
 
Houston 1 0 1
Los Angeles FC 1 2 3

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 30 (penalty kick), 23rd minute; 2, Houston, Miller, 1, 28th.

Second half_3, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 16, 70th; 4, Los Angeles FC, Atuesta, 3, 82nd.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Struna, Houston, 33rd; El Munir, Los Angeles FC, 56th; Atuesta, Los Angeles FC, 75th; Rossi, Los Angeles FC, 80th; Vera, Houston, 81st.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jason White, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; Jose Bizama, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia (Darwin Ceren, 85th), Tomas Martinez, Memo Rodriguez (Tommy McNamara, 71st), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas (Alberth Elis, 67th), Christian Ramirez.

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Tristan Blackmon, Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman; Eduard Atuesta, Mohammed El Munir (Jordan Harvey, 71st), Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez (Mark Anthony Kaye, 58th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

