Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Louisiana high court rejects ‘Nola No-Call’ suit against NFL

September 6, 2019 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has dismissed a New Orleans Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game.

Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over what’s come to be known as the “Nola No-Call.”

But Friday’s state Supreme Court opinion said ticket-holders have no right of action in the case. They reversed a lower court ruling that could have resulted in Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials being questioned under oath.

LeMon said he was reviewing the ruling.

Advertisement

At issue was officials’ failure to flag a blatant penalty by a Los Angeles Rams player, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot