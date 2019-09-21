Listen Live Sports

Louisiana-Lafayette gets 3rd win, beats Ohio 45-25

September 21, 2019 5:54 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Elijah Mitchell rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette won its third straight game, holding on to get past Ohio 45-25 on Saturday afternoon.

The Ragin’ Cajuns held a 10-6 lead at the half and extended that to 31-12 early in the fourth before Ohio rallied to score twice on just four plays and close to 31-25 with 7:54 remaining in the game.

Ohio’s Jarren Hampton recovered a fumble on Louisiana-Lafayette’s 28. Two plays later Ja’Vahri Portis bulled across from the 3. Following Louisiana-Lafayette’s missed field goal attempt on the next series, Nathan Rouke nailed Shane Hooks on a 49-yard completion to ULL’s 21. Rouke and Hooks connected on the next play for a score to move within six of tying the game with 7:54 remaining.

The Ragin’ Cajuns responded with two quick scores to put the game out of reach.

Levi Lewis threw for 188 yards and two scores for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1) who won their first away game this season. ULL fell to Mississippi State 38-28 in the season opener.

Rourke threw for 277 yards and a touchdown for Ohio (1-3) which lost its third straight after opening the season with a 41-20 win over Rhode Island.

