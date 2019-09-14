Listen Live Sports

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns run over Texas Southern, 77-6

September 14, 2019 11:18 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for two touchdowns and Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais each ran for two more as Louisiana-Lafayette crushed Texas Southern, 77-6 in a nonconference contest on Saturday night.

After losing its season opener at Mississippi State, 38-28, the Ragin’ Cajuns now have won back-to-back games at home.

Mitchell capped a five-play, 65-yard opening drive that put Louisiana-Lafayette ahead for good two minutes into the contest. Calais capped the second drive with the first of his touchdowns to make it 14-0.

Lewis threw nine yards to Trey Ragas for his first touchdown pass and connected with Peter Leblanc on a 53-yard strike in the second quarter as the Cajuns rolled to a 56-6 lead at intermission.

Four passers combined to give the Cajuns 308 yards on 22-of-29 passing and the Cajuns rolled to 748 yards of total offense while limiting Texas Southern to 236. The Louisiana-Lafayette ground game ran for 440 yards while limiting the Tigers (0-3) to 72.

