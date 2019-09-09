Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LSU’s Orgeron: Chaisson, Lawrence, Logan getting rest

September 9, 2019 7:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says defensive starters K’Lavon Chaisson, Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan are expected to get at least part of this week off after being banged up in the No. 4 Tigers’ victory at Texas on Saturday.

While Orgeron declined to rule those players out for Saturday’s home game against FCS squad Northwestern State, the coach says Chaisson is wearing a protective walking boot and that Logan and Lawrence are not expected to practice early this week.

Orgeron says defensive linemen Neil Farrell, Breiden Fehoko, Jarrell Cherry and Nelson Jenkins are expected to see more snaps than usual and that freshman Siaki Ika will see action at nose tackle.

Northwestern State has dropped its first two games and is coming off a lopsided loss to Division II Midwestern State last weekend.

Advertisement

LSU opens Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria