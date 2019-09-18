Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lynx boss Cheryl Reeve chosen WNBA Executive of the Year

September 18, 2019 4:35 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx general manager and coach Cheryl Reeve has been chosen WNBA basketball executive of the year after steering the team to a ninth straight appearance in the playoffs despite losing several longtime stars.

The award announced Wednesday was based on voting by one executive per team. Reeve, who finished her second year as general manager, won coach of the year in 2011 and 2016.

Boosted by rookie of the year award winner Napheesa Collier, the sixth pick in the draft, the Lynx finished third in the Western Conference at 18-16. That came after the retirement of Lindsay Whalen, an indefinite hiatus for Maya Moore and the absence of Rebekkah Brunson because of lingering concussion symptoms.

Seimone Augustus played in only 12 games because of knee trouble. All four contributed to Minnesota’s four championship teams from 2011-17.

The Lynx were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs last week by the defending champion Seattle Storm.

