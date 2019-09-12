Lynx-Storm, Box

MINNESOTA (74)

Collier 8-11 2-4 19, Dantas 8-13 2-2 20, Fowles 7-13 0-0 14, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Sims 0-2 1-2 1, Augustus 3-11 0-0 6, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Fagbenle 2-4 0-0 4, Talbot 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 32-70 5-8 74.

SEATTLE (84)

Canada 10-21 5-6 26, Clark 1-5 1-2 4, Howard 1-4 0-0 2, Loyd 6-14 7-8 22, Russell 6-7 1-1 13, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 1-4 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-3 1-1 5, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-4 0-0 6, Zellous 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-66 15-18 84.

Minnesota 21 20 18 15—74 Seattle 29 18 17 20—84

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-19 (Dantas 2-6, Talbot 1-2, Collier 1-3, Brown 1-6, Augustus 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Seattle 7-17 (Loyd 3-4, Whitcomb 2-2, Canada 1-3, Clark 1-4, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Howard 0-1, Langhorne 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Fowles 11), Seattle 28 (Russell 9). Assists_Minnesota 16 (Sims 5), Seattle 18 (Howard 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Seattle 15. A_5,011 (10,000).

