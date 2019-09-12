Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lynx-Storm, Box

September 12, 2019 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
MINNESOTA (74)

Collier 8-11 2-4 19, Dantas 8-13 2-2 20, Fowles 7-13 0-0 14, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Sims 0-2 1-2 1, Augustus 3-11 0-0 6, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Fagbenle 2-4 0-0 4, Talbot 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 32-70 5-8 74.

SEATTLE (84)

Canada 10-21 5-6 26, Clark 1-5 1-2 4, Howard 1-4 0-0 2, Loyd 6-14 7-8 22, Russell 6-7 1-1 13, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 1-4 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-3 1-1 5, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-4 0-0 6, Zellous 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-66 15-18 84.

Minnesota 21 20 18 15—74
Seattle 29 18 17 20—84

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-19 (Dantas 2-6, Talbot 1-2, Collier 1-3, Brown 1-6, Augustus 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Seattle 7-17 (Loyd 3-4, Whitcomb 2-2, Canada 1-3, Clark 1-4, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Howard 0-1, Langhorne 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Fowles 11), Seattle 28 (Russell 9). Assists_Minnesota 16 (Sims 5), Seattle 18 (Howard 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Seattle 15. A_5,011 (10,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate