Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Madrid, PSG swap goalkeepers Navas & Areola

September 2, 2019 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to swap goalkeepers on the final day of the summer transfer market in Spain, with three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas going to the French club.

In exchange for Navas, Madrid says it is receiving Alphonse Areola on loan from PSG for this season to serve as a backup to starter Thibaut Courtois.

The 32-year-old Navas won 12 trophies since joining Madrid in 2014 from Levante. But he lost his spot in the starting lineup last season when the club signed Courtois.

Madrid did not release the financial details of either deal.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations