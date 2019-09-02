Madrid, PSG swap goalkeepers Navas & Areola

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to swap goalkeepers on the final day of the summer transfer market in Spain, with three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas going to the French club.

In exchange for Navas, Madrid says it is receiving Alphonse Areola on loan from PSG for this season to serve as a backup to starter Thibaut Courtois.

The 32-year-old Navas won 12 trophies since joining Madrid in 2014 from Levante. But he lost his spot in the starting lineup last season when the club signed Courtois.

Madrid did not release the financial details of either deal.

