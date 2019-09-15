Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maier throws for 4 TDs as UC Davis beats Lehigh 41-13

September 15, 2019 2:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Jake Maier was 38-of-49 passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns and UC Davis cruised to a 41-13 win over Lehigh on Saturday night.

Carson Crawford had nine receptions for 148 yards and a score, Khris Vaughn had two touchdown catches and Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. had 15 carries for 56 yards and a TD for UC Davis.

Maier hit Vaughn for a 2-yard touchdown about 3 ½ minutes into the game and, after the teams traded punts, led an 11-play, 94-yard drive capped by Wes Preece’s 4-yard TD catch that made it 14-0. The Mountain Hawks (0-3), on their next possession, moved to the UCD (2-1) 23 before Roland Ocansey stopped Addison Shoup for a 2-yard loss and Nas Anesi sacked Tyler Monaco before Lehigh failed to convert on a fourt-and-20 from the 33. Gilliam and Tehran Thomas scored on runs of 3 yards in the second quarter and 1 yard in the third, respectively, to give UCD a 28-0 lead before the Mountain Hawks crossed midfield again.

Devon Bibbers had seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Lehigh.

Advertisement

The Aggies, who came in ranked No. 4 in the FCS Coaches poll, finished with 510 total yards and 13 tackles for losses, including seven sacks — 2 ½ by redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Eaton.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in