AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .332; LeMahieu, New York, .331; Brantley, Houston, .324; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Devers, Boston, .316; Martinez, Boston, .312; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Gurriel, Houston, .305.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 126; Devers, Boston, 114; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Bregman, Houston, 106; Semien, Oakland, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 97; C.Santana, Cleveland, 97; Kepler, Minnesota, 95; Villar, Baltimore, 94.

RBI_Devers, Boston, 107; J.Abreu, Chicago, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 101; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 181; Devers, Boston, 177; LeMahieu, New York, 172; Polanco, Minnesota, 168; Bogaerts, Boston, 166; Brantley, Houston, 165; Betts, Boston, 160; Martinez, Boston, 159; Semien, Oakland, 158; J.Abreu, Chicago, 155; Gurriel, Houston, 155.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Betts, Boston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Semien, Oakland, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 35.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 31; M.Chapman, Oakland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 39; Mondesi, Kansas City, 36; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; D.Gordon, Seattle, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Pham, Tampa Bay, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.57; G.Cole, Houston, 2.81; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.07; Minor, Texas, 3.12; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.30; Fiers, Oakland, 3.52; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.61; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.78.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 266; Verlander, Houston, 257; Bieber, Cleveland, 233; Boyd, Detroit, 225; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 210; Lynn, Texas, 209; Morton, Tampa Bay, 209; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 180.

