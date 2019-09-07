AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Brantley, Houston, .321; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Devers, Boston, .314; Martinez, Boston, .310; Bogaerts, Boston, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Gurriel, Houston, .304.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 127; Devers, Boston, 116; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Bregman, Houston, 109; Semien, Oakland, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 98; C.Santana, Cleveland, 98; Kepler, Minnesota, 96; Villar, Baltimore, 95.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 111; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Bregman, Houston, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Martinez, Boston, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 184; Devers, Boston, 178; LeMahieu, New York, 173; Polanco, Minnesota, 170; Bogaerts, Boston, 168; Brantley, Houston, 168; Betts, Boston, 161; Martinez, Boston, 160; Semien, Oakland, 159; J.Abreu, Chicago, 157; Gurriel, Houston, 157.

Advertisement

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 49; Devers, Boston, 49; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Semien, Oakland, 36; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 35.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; G.Torres, New York, 34; Bregman, Houston, 34; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 32; M.Chapman, Oakland, 32.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; DeShields, Texas, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Pham, Tampa Bay, 20; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.52; G.Cole, Houston, 2.81; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Minor, Texas, 3.12; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.27; Miley, Houston, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.52; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.60; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.78.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 266; Verlander, Houston, 264; Bieber, Cleveland, 233; Boyd, Detroit, 225; Morton, Tampa Bay, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Giolito, Chicago, 216; Lynn, Texas, 209; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 180.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.